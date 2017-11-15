Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Short-range plane crashes in Russia’s Far East

World
November 15, 7:26 UTC+3

The latest update from rescuers on site puts the death toll at seven

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitry Rogulin/TASS

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. A Let L-410 Turbolet twin-engine short-range passenger plane crashed while performing a landing in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory on Wednesday, emergencies and law-enforcement officials told TASS.

A member of the emergency response center, set up at the site of the crash, told TASS that, according to latest reports, there were eight people on board. "Seven people died, a child survived," the source said.

Earlier reports put the death toll at six.

The regional department of the Russian emergencies ministry said the plane had two pilots and five passengers on board. "The child was the only one who survived. He is being hospitalized in serious condition," a department official told TASS.

According to the department, the plane, en route from the region’s administrative center of Khabarovsk, crashed two kilometers away from the airport in the settlement of Nelkan.

A spokesperson for the department said the plane’s fuselage sustained no critical damage, and no fire broke out.

Transport investigators, in their turn, said five people died in the crash. "We have been informed about three dead passengers and two crew members," a spokeswoman for the Far Eastern transport investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

She added that the number of passengers on board is currently being verified.

"At the moment, it is being decided whether a criminal case into this accident should be launched," the spokeswoman said.

First reports about the accident were received at about 13:30 local time (06:30 Moscow time).

An anonymous emergencies source earlier told TASS the plane failed to establish contact with the air traffic control and went off radar screens while performing a landing attempt. Another rescue source confirmed to TASS that the aircraft had five passengers and two crew members on board.

Let L-410 Turbolet is a Czech-made 19-seat aircraft manufactured by Let Kunovice. More than 1,100 such planes have been produced in various modifications since the aircraft first entered service in 1971, and 862 of them were supplied to the Soviet Union.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Short-range plane crashes in Russia’s Far East
2
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
3
UK premier’s accusations against Moscow ‘irresponsible and groundless’ — Foreign Ministry
4
Factory tests for MiG-35s to be wrapped up by 2017
5
Russia draws with Spain in St. Petersburg friendly
6
Issue of ‘Russian meddling’ in US polls about to be marginalized — Russian embassy
7
Issues of RUSADA reinstatement, Russia’s Olympic participation not linked — deputy premier
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама