Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rare leopard caught snatching hens in Abkhazia returns back to Russia

Society & Culture
November 16, 19:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Until the middle of the 20th century, Persian leopards were common in the Caucasus

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/ТАSS

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Specialists have confirmed that the leopard caught after repeatedly snatching hens in an Abkhazian settlement, was released into the wild from a breeding farm in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi last year. It is now driven back to Russia, the director of the Abkhazian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Ecology told TASS on Thursday.

According to earlier reports, local residents made a trap to catch the leopard that had been sneaking into the village to snatch hens for about a week. They put a live hen into the cage to lure the leopard into the trap. The leopard was not injured. Specialists from the Caucasian nature reserve and the Moscow Zoo headed to the site to identify the wild animal.

Read also

Leopardess named after Pamela Anderson gives birth to cub in Russian national park

"Experts found out that the caught leopard was one of the three species released into the wild in July last year," Roman Dbar told TASS.

The leopard was sedated and is now on its way to Russia. "Upon instructions from the Abkhazian prime minister, a ‘green corridor’ was organized on the border for a quick passage," the Institute of Ecology director said.

Until the middle of the 20th century, Persian leopards were common in the Caucasus. But by 1950, their population had dramatically decreased, and was entirely extinct in some areas due to human activities.

In 2004-2005 there were only 10-15 Persian leopards living in the wild in Russia. In 2005, experts from WWF-Russia and the Russian Academy of Sciences came forward with a long-term plan to reintroduce Persian leopards in the Caucasus. The program has been supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2009.

Read also

Amur leopard conservation center opens in Russian Far East

In 2009, a leopard reintroduction center opened at a nature reserve near the Black Sea resort city of Sochi with support from WWF.

Initially, the Center hosted two males from Turkmenistan and two females from Iran. Later, a leopard pair was brought from the Lisbon Zoo and had their first litter in 2013. By 2016, a total of 14 kittens were born.

Three of them were released into the wild in the Caucasus (Kavkazsky) State Nature Biosphere Reserve in July 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Marvel Avengers come to Moscow
Communists during rallies marking Russian October Revolution Anniversary in Moscow, November 7
8
This week in photos: Russian Revolution’s centennial, Trump's Asian tour and winter spirit
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber to make debut flight in February 2018
2
Russia’s Borei-class advanced submarines
3
Rare leopard caught snatching hens in Abkhazia returns back to Russia
4
St. Petersburg to get first floating hotels in 2018
5
Russia has no evidence on US collusion with IS, matter must be investigated — Lavrov
6
Doping samples from 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to be tested abroad — WADA chief
7
Russia’s NATO envoy suggests EU 'take a multipolar reality check'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама