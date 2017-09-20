Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Amur leopard conservation center opens in Russian Far East

Society & Culture
September 20, 16:01 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Far Eastern leopard population has increased from 30 to 80 species over the past five years

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 20. /TASS/. An Amur leopard conservation center was opened in the village Barabash in the Primorsky Region on Wednesday. It is located in the new central farmstead of the national park "Leopard’s land", the park’s press service said.

Read also

Russian Far Eastern nature reserve records Amur leopard ‘baby boom’

Road tunnel for protection of Far Eastern leopards commissioned in Primorye

Russia sees population of Far Eastern leopards increase from 30 to 80 species in 5 years

China seeks Russian help to build borderland Amur leopard sanctuary

"The construction of the national park’s central farmstead - Leopard’s land - has been completed in the village Barabash. The facility has become the world’s biggest conservation center for the Amur leopard, and getting it up and running will launch a new era into studying and preserving the planet’s rarest big cats," the representative of the park told TASS.

"We have managed to create a place where the lines between man and nature are blurred, where dozens of our management staff members will be able to work for the benefit of the amur leopard and its home," park’s director Tatiana Baranovskaya noted.

The ‘Leopard’s land’ national park was created five years ago in 2012 to preserve the rarest amur leopards, whose number has dwindled to only 35 animals at present. The park’s total area is 282,000 hectares. In a short time not only did the park’s staff manage to stabilize rare species population but to achieve a considerable increase in its numbers. Now, these large cats inhabit the Primorsky Region and China, their total population is estimated at about 80 animals.

Gallery
8 photo
Pamela Anderson
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Pamela Anderson becomes guardian of Amur leopard

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
4
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’
2
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving ground
3
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism
4
Russia has no doubt that US can do something destructive to North Korea — Lavrov
5
Lavrov blasts 'fake' claims of Russian meddling in EU elections as ‘waste of time’
6
Putin calls to ensure independence of defense developments from foreign components
7
Russian delegation walks out UN GA hall before Lithuanian president’s speech
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама