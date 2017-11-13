Russia ‘welcomes home’ 90,000 ethnic Russians under voluntary resettlement program in 2017

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Around 90,000 ethnic Russians have returned to Russia from abroad under the government-sponsored voluntary resettlement program in 2017, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Monday.

"In all, about 675,000 compatriots have resettled in Russia over the past ten years, including 90,000 - this year," he said, adding that 60 Russian constituent regions are presently involved in this program. More to it, the republics of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan will soon begin receive repatriates from foreign countries.

According to the interior minister, more than 2 billion rubles ($33.8 million) were earmarked from the federal budget this year to finance the resettlement program.