Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian businessman Polonsky declares intention to run for president

Society & Culture
November 08, 15:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Businessman Sergey Polonsky, sentenced to five years in a penitentiary on fraud charges but relieved of serving the term, has declared his intention to run for Russia’s president

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Businessman Sergey Polonsky, sentenced to five years in a penitentiary on fraud charges but relieved of serving the term as the statute of limitations has expired has declared his intention to run for Russia’s president.

"I have made up my mind and I declare it officially that I will run for the president of Russia," Polonsky told the media after a session of the Moscow city court.

Read also

More than half of Russians believe Sobchak’s presidential run ‘just a publicity stunt’

Russian journalist, singer Yekaterina Gordon eyeing presidential run in 2018 election

Russian presidential contender Sobchak says she will not electioneer in Crimea

Russian TV host aspiring to presidency says Crimea’s status is to be discussed

Polonsky’s lawyer Roman Kotelnikov has explained that there are no legal obstacles to this.

"He is not an ex-convict, because he was relieved of punishment," he said.

On Wednesday, the Moscow City Court ruled the decision to free Polonsky in the court room was legal.

Polonsky had been charged with two instances of fraud involving the assets of co-investors into two deluxe housing construction projects in Moscow. According to the investigators, Polonsky defrauded his clients of 2.6 billion rubles ($37.7 million). In July, a court in Moscow handed him a five-year term in a normal security penitentiary and relieved him of punishment as the statute of limitations expired.

Fraud is regarded as a grave offence. According to the presidential election law, participation in the race is prohibited for anyone who has been sentenced to a prison term for committing a grave of exceptionally grave offense and whose conviction has not been expunged by the day of voting, and also for ten years following the lifting or expungement of conviction of a grave crime (for 15 years for a very grave crime).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s severing of diplomatic relations with Russia to harm both peoples — Kremlin
2
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria
3
Vast majority of Russians certain army can shield nation from any threat — poll
4
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
5
Russia launches unparalleled criminal case against internationally wanted drug kingpin
6
World Boxing Council clears Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin of life ban
7
Russian defense contractor to showcase S-400 air defense system at Dubai Airshow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама