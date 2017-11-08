Back to Main page
Russia sends 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Vietnam

Society & Culture
November 08, 1:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The humanitarian cargo consists of tents and food, including sugar, dairy products, canned fish and meat

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has sent an aircraft with 40 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Vietnam hit by a strong typhoon Damri, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"The Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry took off from the Ramenskoye airfield near Moscow to Cam Ranh, and it carries 40 tonnes of humanitarian assistance for the citizens of Vietnam affected by the typhoon," a spokesman said.

The humanitarian cargo consists of tents and food, including sugar, dairy products, canned fish and meat.

The typhoon that hit central Vietnam during the weekend was the most destructive for the country in the past 20 years. The typhoon affected the transport network in Central Vietnam. A 30-kilometer-long section of the railway connecting the north and the south of the country and many sections of the trans-Vietnam highway were flooded, and a number of regions of the country were left without electricity supply.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions on Tuesday to provide assistance to Vietnam affected by the typhoon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The death toll from the typhoon in central Vietnam exceeded 60 people, while dozens are missing, and these figures are growing. About 80,000 buildings were damaged and nearly 40,000 people were evacuated.

