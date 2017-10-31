Criminal case opened for death of 14-year-old Russian model in China

PERM, October 31. /TASS/. A criminal case was initiated following the death of a 14-year-old teenage model from the Perm Region in China, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Investigative Department told TASS on Tuesday.

"The case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Russian Criminal Code "Infliction of death by negligence." There are no perpetrators in the case yet, but they may appear," the Investigative Committee reported.

Earlier, the regional department of the Investigative Committee made a pre-investigation check on the girl’s death. The Perm Region’s human rights ombudsman Pavel Mikov also ordered the juvenile affairs commission to carry out a check.

The 14-year-old girl from the Perm Region died in Shanghai on October 27. She came to China to take part in a runway show, the regional Social Development Ministry reported. The girl felt ill on the day of the show and was taken to hospital. Chinese medics failed to save the patient.

The deceased girl’s mother, Oksana Dzyuba, said she plans to turn for help to the Perm Region Social Development Ministry, as earlier the ministry offered to provide necessary help to the family of the deceased girl. Oksana Dzyuba is currently preparing for a trip to Shanghai.