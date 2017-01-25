Back to Main page
Paris Fashion Week 2017

Society & Culture
January 25, 21:30 UTC+3
The presentation of the Haute Couture collections at Paris Fashion Week 2017 runs from 22 to 26 January
A guest at the "Grand Bal Christian Dior", part of the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture fashion week in Paris
A guest at the "Grand Bal Christian Dior", part of the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture fashion week in Paris
A guest at the "Grand Bal Christian Dior", part of the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture fashion week in Paris
© AP Photo/Zacharie Scheurer
Guests at the "Grand Bal Christian Dior" in Paris
Guests at the "Grand Bal Christian Dior" in Paris
Guests at the "Grand Bal Christian Dior" in Paris
© AP Photo/Zacharie Scheurer
"Grand Bal Christian Dior" in Paris
"Grand Bal Christian Dior" in Paris
"Grand Bal Christian Dior" in Paris
© AP Photo/Zacharie Scheurer
Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 collection presentation
Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 collection presentation
Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 collection presentation
© AP Photo/Francois Mori
Christian Dior's collection presentation
Christian Dior's collection presentation
Christian Dior's collection presentation
© AP Photo/Francois Mori
Chanel's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 collection presentation
Chanel's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 collection presentation
Chanel's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 collection presentation
© AP Photo/Francois Mori
Lily-Rose Depp and German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel collection presentation
Lily-Rose Depp and German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel collection presentation
Lily-Rose Depp and German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel collection presentation
© AP Photo/Francois Mori
Maison Margiela's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 fashion collection
Maison Margiela's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 fashion collection
Maison Margiela's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 fashion collection
© AP Photo/Francois Mori
Maison Margiela's collection presentation
Maison Margiela's collection presentation
Maison Margiela's collection presentation
© AP Photo/Francois Mori
Franck Sorbier's collection presentation
Franck Sorbier's collection presentation
Franck Sorbier's collection presentation
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Iris van Herpen collection presentation
Iris van Herpen collection presentation
Iris van Herpen collection presentation
© AP Photo/Zacharie Scheurer
Elie Saab collection presentation
Elie Saab collection presentation
Elie Saab collection presentation
© EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Elie Saab collection presentation
Elie Saab collection presentation
Elie Saab collection presentation
© EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Alexis Mabille collection presentation
Alexis Mabille collection presentation
Alexis Mabille collection presentation
© AP Photo/Francois Mori
Ralph & Russo's collection presentation
Ralph & Russo's collection presentation
Ralph & Russo's collection presentation
© AP Photo/Zacharie Scheurer
Alexis Mabille collection presentation
Alexis Mabille collection presentation
Alexis Mabille collection presentation
© EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Vetements' collection presentation
Vetements' collection presentation
Vetements' collection presentation
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
The presentation of the Haute Couture collections at Paris Fashion Week 2017 runs from 22 to 26 January. Top fashion event in the world  - in photo gallery by TASS.

