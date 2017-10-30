Presidential council suggests developing national plan of action for human rights

Northern Arctic University hosts WorldSkill Russia qualifying tournamentBusiness & Economy October 30, 18:07
MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Presidential Council for Civil Society Development and Human Rights supports development of a national plan of legislative measures for human rights, the Council’s Chairman Mikhail Fedotov said at Monday’s council meeting attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The next year the whole world will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Our Constitution incorporated the entire potential of the declaration, but many practical problems are still to be addressed. That’s why we suggest developing a national plan of action for human rights in order to plan legislative and other efforts aimed at achievement of a real progress in provision of the whole specter of human rights," he said.
This plan "should have place for those who consider themselves victims of injustice," Fedotov said. "Of injustice from judges, governors, mayors and enterprise heads," the council’s head explained.