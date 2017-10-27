Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UNESCO awards Five Continents medal to TASS first deputy director-general

Society & Culture
October 27, 18:26 UTC+3 PARIS

Gusman had devoted more than ten TV documentaries to the operation of international organizations

Share
1 pages in this article
TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman

TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman

© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

PARIS, October 27. /TASS/. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Friday named a new laureate of the medal Five Continents for outstanding achievements in the field of culture and promotion of international cooperation. The award went to Russian journalist and author of TV documentaries, TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman.

Read also
TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavro and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Russia's top diplomat presents UN chief with film about him made by TASS

Speaking at a special ceremony at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris the organization’s Director-General Irina Bokova noted Gusman’s prolonged cooperation with the international organization she leads.

"The award is for your proactive support for UNESCO and all institutions within the UN system," she said.

Bokova recalled that Gusman had devoted more than ten TV documentaries to the operation of international organizations.

"This gave a multi-million audience better knowledge of the world community’s efforts in the most important spheres of human endeavor," Bokova said. She noted Gusman’s contribution to the activities of the leadership bodies of the International Program for the Development of Communication and major regional media alliances.

"We will need this assistance further on," she said.

Present at the Five Continents award ceremony were the first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy Eleonora Mitrofanova, UNESCO’s Deputy Director-General Eric Falt and Russia’s representative at UNESCO Aleksandr Kuznetsov.

The award was established in 1996 on the occasion of UNESCO’s 50 anniversary.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
2
Catalonia declares independence
3
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
4
Russia’s conclusions totally ignored in OPCW-UN JIM reports on Syria — foreign ministry
5
Russian Foreign Ministry urges western media to stop Eastern Goutha siege insinuations
6
Expert slams US sanctions on Russian defense firms as example of unfair competition
7
Responding to JFK assassination ‘theories’ beneath Russia’s dignity — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама