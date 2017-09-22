Back to Main page
Russia's top diplomat presents UN chief with film about him made by TASS

Society & Culture
September 22, 15:43 UTC+3 UN

The film premiere was broadcasted on Russia 24 on Saturday

TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavro and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavro and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

UN, September 22. /TASS/.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has presented UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a documentary about him from the Formula of Power (Formula Vlasti) TV documentary series made by Russian news agency TASS and Russia 24, a TASS journalist reported.

The film was made and presented by TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

“This film was made after your visit to St. Petersburg this past July,” Lavrov explained, giving the Secretary-General the video record. The UN Secretary-General expressed profound gratitude to the Russian foreign minister and the filmmakers for the gift.

Mikhail Gusman and TASS Director General Sergey Mikhaylov attended the official ceremony held on the 27th floor of the UN headquarters.

The film premiere was broadcasted on Russia 24 on Saturday.

This creative team also made a film dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the UN, as well as films about two former Secretaries-General: Ban Ki-moon and Kofi Annan. More than 350 Formula of Power films were released in 18 years of the program’s existence. 

