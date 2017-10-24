Russia’s Interfax news agency comes under hacker attack

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Almost all services of Russia’s Interfax news agency have come under the attack by hackers, First Deputy Director General and Executive Director Alexey Gorshkov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have been hit by a rather serious virus attack, for more than an hour we have been unable to provide news to our subscribers. Our personnel are making efforts to restore the work of our systems, but it is rather difficult to forecast (when the work will return to normal)," Gorshkov said.

Almost all services of Interfax, a privately-held independent major news agency, have been halted, including its information systems, the website and internal systems, he said.

Earlier, the news agency’s press service said the work computers had been turned off and IT specialists were trying to sort out the problem.