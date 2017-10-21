Soft skills needed to be at advantage in future - Putin

SOCHI, October 21. /TASS/. Demands to education are constantly changing in the present-day world and those who will be able to combine knowledge from different sciences will be at an advantage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi on Saturday.

Speaking at the festival’s session dedicated to vision of the future, Putin said, "Today’s education is becoming different as well as technology. First, it is absolutely obvious that competitive advantages will be given to those people who do not simply have a set of interesting and significant knowledge, but who have so-called soft skills, who are capable of creative, planning and other kinds of thinking when a person sets out an itinerary of their life through acquiring new and new knowledge."

The Russian president is convinced that education should trail the rapidly changing world.

"Absolute competitive benefits will be given to those who do not merely think in contemporary terms, but to those who accumulate knowledge from different sciences, may blend it and efficiently apply for solving global tasks," Putin added.

A skill of socializing, managing emotions and teamwork come to the fore. Putin expressed hope that the World Festival of Youth and Students would help young people develop and improve those features.

Russia hosts the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students on October 14-22. The official opening and main events take place in Sochi’s Olympic Park on October 15-22.

Taking part in the forum are more than 20,000 young men and women, including 10,000 foreigners from nearly 180 countries.

The Russian news agency TASS is the festival’s general information partner and official photo host.