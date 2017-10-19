Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian experts create 3D model of Palmyra to be handed over to Damascus

Society & Culture
October 19, 16:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This model is important for monitoring the condition of various objects and exploring sites

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Specialists from the Institute for the History of Material Culture at the Russian Academy of Sciences plan to hand over a unique 3D model of the city of Palmyra to the Syrian government, which could help restore its cultural heritage sites, the Institute’s Deputy Director Natalya Solovyova told TASS.

"We have completed the 3D model, but we are still working on the geographical information system. We plan to hand it over to the Syrian government," Solovyova said.

Read also

Russian combat engineers demine over 10,000 buildings in Syria’s Palmyra

Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa

Joint Russian-Syrian film dubbed 'Palmyra' to be shot on location

Russian sappers discover over 120 explosive devices in Syria’s Palmyra

Cultural layer in Palmyra almost undamaged, restoration possible — expert

"The first stage has been completed, the 3D model is ready. It is unique, as no one has ever made such 3D landscape models," she pointed out. "This model is important, first and foremost, for monitoring the condition of various objects, while renovators can use it for exploring sites and also as a working tool," Solovyova stressed adding that Russian specialists needed about two more months before the model could become operational.

The Institute’s director general noted that it had taken about a year to construct the 3D model. According to her, the specialists who worked in Palmyra in 2016, are eager to go back there to explore the cultural heritage sites that were damaged after terrorists had seized the city for the second time. "We would like to go back there to take footage of the damage done during the second seizure, because the data that we have was collected after the city had been liberated for the first time. And now, after exploring the sites, we will be able to say exactly what damage the city suffered after the second seizure - this is the reason why we would like to go there once again," Solovyova explained.

"We will discuss this issue, and if we have an opportunity we will go there again and take footage of the new damage, since apart from explosions, there was also predatory excavation. We still need to assess its scale," she said.

According to Solovyova, Russian experts will continue assisting in the restoration of Palmyra’s historical heritage.

Symbol of civilization

Palmyra is an ancient city located in Syria. It was an important hub along ancient trade routes, particularly the Great Silk Road, in Western Asia. Its heyday stretched from the 1st-3rd century AD, when a number of architectural monuments were built in the city, which are preserved in the desert up to this day.

Read also

Russia’s cultural envoy calls ‘barbaric’ Palmyra monuments destruction by terrorists

Palmyra became world famous as the most stunning ancient monument in the 18th century, while regular excavations began there in the 1920s. Artifacts unearthed on the territory of the city and its necropolis were kept in Palmyra’s museum and many other museum collections all over the globe. In the 20th century, the city’s ancient buildings were partly refurbished.

Palmyra’s architectural museum complex is ranked among UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.

Militants of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) first captured Palmyra in May 2015. In late March 2016, the Syrian government forces, supported by the Russian Aerospace Force, liberated the city, but nine months later it was retaken by the terrorists. On March 2, 2017, Russian Defense Minister General Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that the operation to free Palmyra had been concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumn
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
15
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
2
Russian large anti-submarine warfare ship calls at Egyptian port
3
US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market — Putin
4
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
5
Some countries do their utmost to preserve chaos in Middle East — Putin
6
Lavrov laughs off Sweden’s allegations of Moscow ‘meddling’ in its elections
7
Ukraine's special forces storming tent camp outside parliament
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама