Joint Russian-Syrian film dubbed 'Palmyra' to be shot on location

Society & Culture
April 17, 16:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The film is scheduled for release in 2019
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. A Russian-Syrian feature film entitled Palmyra, scheduled for release in 2019 will be shot on location in war-torn Syria, filmmakers said on Monday.

Prominent Syrian actress Sulaf Fawakherji, who is also one of the movie’s producers, said that "the film will be as truthful as possible and the shooting will take place in Syria."

Topics
Syrian conflict
