More than 40,000 people to take part in historical quest ‘The Battle of Stalingrad’

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. More than 40,000 people will take part in the Russian historical quest "The Battle of Stalingrad," head of the Victory Volunteers national movement Olga Amelchenkova said at Thursday’s press conference in TASS devoted to the start of competitive selection of volunteers for celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad.

"Two hundred volunteers from Russia and other countries will be chosen at the contest ‘Victory Envoys. Stalingrad’ who will help prepare and hold the festive events. In addition, the ‘Twenty-Four Frames of the Victory’ - national screening of films devoted to the Battle of Stalingrad with further discussions - will take place. Another event is the Russian historical quest ‘The Battle of Stalingrad’ that will be also held across the whole country, with about 40,000 people participating," Amelchenkova noted.

She specified that the scenario of the game is based on veterans’ recollections, but also takes into account the opinion of the professional historical community.

"We all know that next February will be an important date - 75 years since the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad. On the one hand, this is a tragic event, while on the other hand this is a victorious chapter in the Great Patriotic War. This date is as important as the May 9 victory itself," Deputy Minister for Education and Science Pavel Zenkovich said at the press conference in TASS.

The Great Patriotic War is not mere words to modern schoolchildren and students, he said. "We can see from such projects as the Immortal Regiment and the Victory Volunteers how children are involved in this issue. This was achieved with support of the educational system, mass media and public organizations," Zenkovich believes.

The Victory Volunteers was initially established as a project for the 70th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War to make it possible for young people to help prepare festive events. The project united 150,000 people. After the mass event ended, it was decided to turn the Victory Volunteers into an organization that would continue operating and solving socially useful tasks.