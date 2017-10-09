Putin’s popularity inspires products named in his honor — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The emergence of various products associated with Vladimir Putin’s name should be attributed to the Russian leader’s tremendous popularity throughout the world, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"In any case this is a manifestation of our president’s tremendous popularity and reputation around the world," he told the media. "I’m not sure if the president is aware such products are manufactured abroad."

According to earlier reports, a British clothes manufacturer released a leather coat timed for Vladimir Putin’s 65th birthday, which the Russian president celebrated on October 7.

Responding to a question on whetehr Putin had given permission for using his name for commercial purposes, Peskov replied that "foreign manufacturers do not ask for it and the same happens here."

Asked if he knew anything about Putin’s response to the gift bedding item from Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Peskov replied, "No, I know nothing about the president’s reaction to the duvet cover from Berlusconi.”

The Italian daily La Stampa said on Sunday that Berlusconi had visited the Russian leader on Saturday and brought him a special gift. According to the newspaper, Italy’s former prime minister presented the Russian leader with a custom-made duvet cover. As follows from the newspaper photo the duvet cover carries an image of the two men shaking hands with a backdrop of Russian and Italian landmarks.

Putin and Berlusconi share a long-standing friendship. They first met at the G8 summit in Genoa in 2001. They have since met many times at various official events, where they represented their respective countries, and privately.