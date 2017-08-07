Vladimir Putin's fishing trip to Siberia in photos

The temperature of water in the lakes seldom goes above 17 degrees Celsius, but "it did not hold back the president from taking a swim", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Kremlin’s website published more photo and video materials of Vladimir Putin's fishing trip to Siberia. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said, the Russian head of state hiked in a dense Siberian forest, went fishing on a cascade of mountain lakes and spent two hours in a diving suit underwater chasing an evasive pike. "On August 1-3, on his way to Blagoveshchensk, Putin made a near two-day stop in Tyva, in southern Siberia, to camp in a dense forest, fish on a cascade of mountain lakes, hunt fish underwater, sunbathe, hike, and go quadricycling in the mountains," Peskov said. On this journey he was accompanied by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, head of the Republic of Khakassia Viktor Zimin and head of Tyva Sholban Kara-ool.