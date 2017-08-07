Vladimir Putin's fishing trip to Siberia in photos

Russian military scouts triumph in team shooting exercise at Army GamesMilitary & Defense August 07, 14:00
Moscow wishes to avoid confrontation with WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 07, 13:45
Russia’s radiation, chemical, bioprotection force to get new robots by 2020Military & Defense August 07, 13:24
Press review: Moscow not interested in new arms race and Israel considering death penaltyPress Review August 07, 13:00
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 07, 12:11
Vladimir Putin's fishing trip to Siberia in photosSociety & Culture August 07, 12:10
Top diplomat says Tokyo committed to cooperation with MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 07, 11:47
Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual raceMilitary & Defense August 07, 11:31
Russian and North Korean top diplomats discuss bilateral relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 07, 10:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
Kremlin’s website published more photo and video materials of Vladimir Putin's fishing trip to Siberia. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said, the Russian head of state hiked in a dense Siberian forest, went fishing on a cascade of mountain lakes and spent two hours in a diving suit underwater chasing an evasive pike. "On August 1-3, on his way to Blagoveshchensk, Putin made a near two-day stop in Tyva, in southern Siberia, to camp in a dense forest, fish on a cascade of mountain lakes, hunt fish underwater, sunbathe, hike, and go quadricycling in the mountains," Peskov said. On this journey he was accompanied by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, head of the Republic of Khakassia Viktor Zimin and head of Tyva Sholban Kara-ool.