Vladimir Putin's fishing trip to Siberia in photos

Society & Culture
August 07, 12:10 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin hiked in a dense Siberian forest, went fishing on a cascade of mountain lakes and spent two hours in a diving suit underwater chasing an evasive pike

Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishing in Tyva, in southern Siberia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishing in Tyva, in southern Siberia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishing in Tyva, in southern Siberia
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Vladimir Putin spearfishing
Vladimir Putin spearfishing
Vladimir Putin spearfishing
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Vladimir Putin spent two hours in a diving suit underwater chasing an evasive pike
Vladimir Putin spent two hours in a diving suit underwater chasing an evasive pike
Vladimir Putin spent two hours in a diving suit underwater chasing an evasive pike
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Sholban Kara-ool, head of the Republic of Tyva, and Viktor Zimin, head of the Republic of Khakassia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Sholban Kara-ool, head of the Republic of Tyva, and Viktor Zimin, head of the Republic of Khakassia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Sholban Kara-ool, head of the Republic of Tyva, and Viktor Zimin, head of the Republic of Khakassia
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Viktor Zimin, head of the Republic of Khakassia, and Sholban Kara-ool, head of the Republic of Tyva
Viktor Zimin, head of the Republic of Khakassia, and Sholban Kara-ool, head of the Republic of Tyva
Viktor Zimin, head of the Republic of Khakassia, and Sholban Kara-ool, head of the Republic of Tyva
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Vladimir Putin fishing on a cascade of mountain lakes
Vladimir Putin fishing on a cascade of mountain lakes
Vladimir Putin fishing on a cascade of mountain lakes
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
The temperature of water in the lakes seldom goes above 17 degrees Celsius, but "it did not hold back the president from taking a swim", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
The temperature of water in the lakes seldom goes above 17 degrees Celsius, but "it did not hold back the president from taking a swim", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
The temperature of water in the lakes seldom goes above 17 degrees Celsius, but "it did not hold back the president from taking a swim", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Vladimir Putin on trip to a cascade of mountain lakes
Vladimir Putin on trip to a cascade of mountain lakes
Vladimir Putin on trip to a cascade of mountain lakes
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Kremlin’s website published more photo and video materials of Vladimir Putin's fishing trip to Siberia. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said, the Russian head of state hiked in a dense Siberian forest, went fishing on a cascade of mountain lakes and spent two hours in a diving suit underwater chasing an evasive pike. "On August 1-3, on his way to Blagoveshchensk, Putin made a near two-day stop in Tyva, in southern Siberia, to camp in a dense forest, fish on a cascade of mountain lakes, hunt fish underwater, sunbathe, hike, and go quadricycling in the mountains," Peskov said. On this journey he was accompanied by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, head of the Republic of Khakassia Viktor Zimin and head of Tyva Sholban Kara-ool.

