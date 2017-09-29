Back to Main page
FSB ferrets out underground gunmakers in 21 Russian regions

Society & Culture
September 29, 9:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s intelligence service confiscated 181 Russian and foreign firearms

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s intelligence service, FSB, revealed a group of underground gunsmiths.

FSB breaks up illegal gun-running pipeline from Ukraine, EU to Russia

The service reports "in 21 regions of the country (from the central part to the Urals) searches at homes of 62 people, involved in buying, making, modernization and sales of weapons, as well as in their smuggling from the Ukrainian territory."

In the searches, the service confiscated 181 Russian and foreign firearms: a Kalashnikov machine gun, eleven machine guns, ten submachine guns, 38 carbines and rifles, 121 pistols and revolvers (Glock, Walther, PM, TT, APS, PSM, Nagant), including with adaptation for silent shooting; grenades; basic parts and components to manufacture more than 200 weapons; more than 7,000 of ammunition of various calibers, more than 18 kg of explosives and explosion initiation means.

The service "stopped work of eight workshops, which produced ammunition and modernized civil weapons into combat arms," the service’s public relations department said.

Investigation is underway, the service added.

