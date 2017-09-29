Back to Main page
Aivazovsky painting, stolen in 1976, found at auction in Switzerland

Society & Culture
September 29, 9:21 UTC+3

Aivazovsky’s Sea painting, which had been stolen from Russia, is taken off sale of a Swiss auction

Ivan Aivazovsky

Ivan Aivazovsky

© TASS

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Aivazovsky’s Sea painting, which had been stolen from Russia, is taken off sale of a Swiss auction, representative of the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk said on Friday.

Read also

Poll reveals Russians enjoy Aivazovsky’s paintings more than other artists’ works

"Russia’s branch of Interpol with support from the Russian Ministry of Culture have found the stolen painting, which is a part of the Russian cultural heritage," she said.

The specialists have learned that at the Koller auction in Switzerland was exhibited Aivazovsky’s View on Revel, painted in 1845. The painting’s original name is the Sea.

"The painting was stolen from the Dmitrov Kremlin Museum in 1976," she continued. "As a result of cooperation between the Interpol and the Swiss counterparts, the stolen painting, which estimated value is more than one million dollars, was taken off the auction." Authorized representatives are working on returning the painting to Russia.

Aivazovsky in motion © TASS

