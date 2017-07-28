Poll reveals Russians enjoy Aivazovsky’s paintings more than other artists’ works

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Ivan Aivazovsky ranks third in the rating among the best-known Russian painters and is second to none in popularity, a survey timed for the artist’s 200th birthday conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center indicated on Friday.

"Ivan Aivazovsky is third in the ranking of the best known Russian painters. Twenty-four percent of Russians named him without any hints when responding (Ivan Shishkin ranks first (32%) followed by Ilya Repin (29%)," the pollster said.

In spite of that, our fellow countrymen are more impressed with Aivazovsky’s works than by other artists’ paintings (mentioned by 27% of those polled). Shishkin’s and Repin’s paintings rank second and third (26% and 16%) respectively.

When asked about Aivazovsky’s popularity, 93% of the respondents said the artist’s name is familiar to them, while 64% admitted they liked his works. His marine paintings are well-known to most of the respondents who heard at least something about Aivazovsky.

The survey revealed that Russians are not frequent visitors to art galleries and exhibitions. Fifty percent of those polled said they last visited art galleries more than a year ago, while 34% said they had never been there.

The poll was conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center on July 16-17, 2017, with 1,200 people interviewed. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5%.