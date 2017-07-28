Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll reveals Russians enjoy Aivazovsky’s paintings more than other artists’ works

Society & Culture
July 28, 14:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ivan Aivazovsky ranks third in the rating among the best-known Russian painters and is second to none in popularity

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Ivan Aivazovsky ranks third in the rating among the best-known Russian painters and is second to none in popularity, a survey timed for the artist’s 200th birthday conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center indicated on Friday.

"Ivan Aivazovsky is third in the ranking of the best known Russian painters. Twenty-four percent of Russians named him without any hints when responding (Ivan Shishkin ranks first (32%) followed by Ilya Repin (29%)," the pollster said.

Поделиться
{{secondsToDateTime(data.visiblePosition) | date: 'HH:mm:ss'}} / {{(videoDuration | date: 'HH:mm:ss') || '01:12'}}
{{secondsToDateTime(data.visiblePosition) | date: 'mm:ss'}} / {{(videoDuration | date: 'mm:ss') || '01:12'}}
{{qualityItem | uppercase}}
HD .mp4 High quality
SD .mp4 Medium quality
Aivazovsky in motion © TASS

In spite of that, our fellow countrymen are more impressed with Aivazovsky’s works than by other artists’ paintings (mentioned by 27% of those polled). Shishkin’s and Repin’s paintings rank second and third (26% and 16%) respectively.

When asked about Aivazovsky’s popularity, 93% of the respondents said the artist’s name is familiar to them, while 64% admitted they liked his works. His marine paintings are well-known to most of the respondents who heard at least something about Aivazovsky.

The survey revealed that Russians are not frequent visitors to art galleries and exhibitions. Fifty percent of those polled said they last visited art galleries more than a year ago, while 34% said they had never been there.

The poll was conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center on July 16-17, 2017, with 1,200 people interviewed. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5%.

Read also

Masterpieces by Russian celebrated landscape and marine painters returned to Crimea

Pablo Picasso paintings come to life

Sotheby's withdraws Aivazovsky star lot at Russia's request

Christie’s sells $2.8 mln worth of Russian paintings

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
15
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property
2
US ambassador expresses strong disappointment with Russian Foreign Ministry’s decision
3
Trials of second Yasen-class nuclear-powered submarine begin in Russia
4
Chechen leader says he is ready to quit his job to protect al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
5
Aircraft carriers, amphibious ships, and GEVs key to Russian Navy’s future
6
Blackout on Russian mainland leaves Crimea in the dark
7
Experts: alternative energy may be used widely in the Arctic
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама