Russia sends humanitarian aid to quake-hit Mexico

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry will send a total of 35 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to quake-hit Mexico, the ministry’s press service said on Tuesday.

The aid to Mexico, where over 330 people died in a 7.1-magnitude earthquake on September 19, is being carried out upon request from the Mexican government.

"An Il-76 plane of the Russian emergencies ministry flew from Moscow to Acapulco today, carrying tents, food and basic necessities. In total, over 35 tonnes of humanitarian cargo will be delivered for the affected population of Mexico," the ministry said.

Earlier, Russian Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Puchkov offered his condolences to his Mexican counterpart, saying that Russia was ready to assist in dealing with the aftermath of the devastating quake.