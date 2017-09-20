Back to Main page
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico

World
September 20, 17:28 UTC+3

A devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit central Mexico, killing more than 200 people

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 220 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust
© AP Photo/Miguel Tovar
Rescue workers search for children trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City
© AP Photo/Carlos Cisneros
A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an earthquake
© AP Photo/Pablo Ramos
A woman tries to reach people on her cellphone after she evacuated with others to Paseo de la Reforma Avenue after an earthquake in Mexico City
© AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
A car sits crushed, engulfed in a pile of rubble from a building felled by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico
© AP Photo/Carlos Rodriguez
A man walks out of the door frame of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City
© AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
Volunteers and rescue workers search for children trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school
© AP Photo/Miguel Tovar
Remains of a damaged building stands after an earthquake in Mexico City
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
A man enters a damaged building in Mexico City
© AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
Rescue workers search for children trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City
© AP Photo/Carlos Cisneros
Family members attend a wake fatal victims of a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico
© AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
Families fearing aftershocks prepare to sleep on the street in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
At least 224 people were killed in the quake in Mexico, according to the latest reports. Mexico’s National Seismological Service said the epicenter of the earthquake was 12 km to the southeast of Axochiapan (Morelos state), located 111 km to the south of Mexico’s capital. The quake struck at a depth of 57 km. More than 10 aftershocks were recorded. See the aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico. 

