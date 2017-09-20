Ukraine's president requests UNSC to deploy UN mission to Donbass as soon as possibleWorld September 20, 18:30
Diplomat believes Morgan Freeman was 'roped in' to be weaponized in anti-Russia crusadeRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 18:02
Russian lawyer blasts ‘medieval’ efforts by UK Paralympic athletes to fake handicapSport September 20, 17:36
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in MexicoWorld September 20, 17:28
Over 50 countries sign nuclear weapons ban treaty at UNWorld September 20, 17:15
Trump accuses Hillary Clinton of allowing Pyongyang to develop nuclear weaponsWorld September 20, 17:06
Russian planes return to bases after Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 20, 16:37
German Olaf Langer appointed head coach for Russian women’s basketball teamSport September 20, 16:13
Amur leopard conservation center opens in Russian Far EastSociety & Culture September 20, 16:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
At least 224 people were killed in the quake in Mexico, according to the latest reports. Mexico’s National Seismological Service said the epicenter of the earthquake was 12 km to the southeast of Axochiapan (Morelos state), located 111 km to the south of Mexico’s capital. The quake struck at a depth of 57 km. More than 10 aftershocks were recorded. See the aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico.