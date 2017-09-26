IS terrorist on international wanted list detained in Siberia

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. A member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who is on Interpol’s wanted list, has been detained in Irkutsk, in East Siberia, Interior Ministry’s Official Spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out jointly by Russia’s Interior Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the National Guard (Rosgvardiya).

The terrorist is a 30-year-old native of a former Soviet republic, who was working at a construction firm in Irkutsk’s Oktyabrsky district. "He has been already arrested," the spokeswoman said.

Interpol has received notification about the detention. "Now an extradition security check is underway and a particular decision will be taken after it," she said.