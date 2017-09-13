Back to Main page
Moscow Zoo welcomes birth of first Asian catshark pup

Society & Culture
September 13, 12:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The message notes that the pup weighs 30 grams and has a brown coloring with stripes

Asian catshark

Asian catshark

© Yzx/Wikimedia Commons

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The first Asian catshark’s offspring was born at the Moscow Zoo, the mayor’s official website announced on Wednesday.

"This is our first pup, and therefore long-awaited. Catsharks rarely breed in captivity. They are also few in number in the wild. Concerning their protection and preservation, the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources labelled catsharks as "close to vulnerability" status," a representative of the zoo said.

The message notes that the pup weighs 30 grams and has a brown coloring with stripes. It can be found in the "Exotarium" pavilion in the new area of the zoo.

