Moscow Zoo welcomes birth of first Asian catshark pup

Press review: Turkey to spend $2 bln on S-400 and Moscow expects US to extend New STARTPress Review September 13, 13:00
Astana hosts expert-level consultations of Syrian ceasefire guarantorsWorld September 13, 12:22
IEA increases forecast for world oil demand in 2017Business & Economy September 13, 12:07
The day X: new iPhones revealedBusiness & Economy September 13, 12:05
Moscow Zoo welcomes birth of first Asian catshark pupSociety & Culture September 13, 12:02
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stuntRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 11:57
Russia’s State Duma begins autumn sessionRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 11:22
Austria’s justice minister approves extradition of North Ossetian crime boss to RussiaSociety & Culture September 13, 11:09
New crew members move from Soyuz spacecraft to ISSScience & Space September 13, 10:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The first Asian catshark’s offspring was born at the Moscow Zoo, the mayor’s official website announced on Wednesday.
"This is our first pup, and therefore long-awaited. Catsharks rarely breed in captivity. They are also few in number in the wild. Concerning their protection and preservation, the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources labelled catsharks as "close to vulnerability" status," a representative of the zoo said.
The message notes that the pup weighs 30 grams and has a brown coloring with stripes. It can be found in the "Exotarium" pavilion in the new area of the zoo.