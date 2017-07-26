Back to Main page
A glimpse of rare species in Moscow's zoo breeding center

Society & Culture
July 26, 14:53 UTC+3

Moscow Zoo's Centre for Rare Animal Species Reproduction is located near Volokolamsk, where birds and animals live and reproduce under the best possible conditions.

Moscow Zoo's Center for Rare Animal Species Reproduction was established in 1996 in order to provide for the zoo an opportunity to breed various, and predominantly rare species of animals. Photo: A Eurasian lynx
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Moscow Zoo's Centre for Rare Animal Species Reproduction located near Volokolamsk is a place where birds and animals live and reproduce under the best possible conditions. 160 species and over 1000 animals are kept at the center, 78 of the species are included in Russian Red Data Book and in the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Take a glimpse of rare species in Moscow's zoo breeding center.

