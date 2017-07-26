A glimpse of rare species in Moscow's zoo breeding center

This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs

This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs July 21, 17:43

At this time, its collection comprises 10 species of carnivores, 6 species of ungulates, 74 species of birds and a great number of domestic animals. Photo: A Bobak marmot © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

The breeding center is growing, and its collection is expanding constantly. Photo: Vicugnas at the Moscow Zoo's Center for Rare Animal Species Reproduction © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

For the ungulates that are kept at the breeding center the environment is almost ideal. Photo: A bharal, or Himalayan blue sheep © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

These include such endangered species as Amur leopard, Pallas' cat, Cheetah, Amur tiger, Dhole, Wolverine, and Yellow-throated Marten. Photo: A snow leopard © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

An interesting group of animals that are kept at the breeding center are carnivorous mammals. Photo: An Amur leopard © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

The first inhabitants of the breeding center were birds of prey and waterfowl. Photo: A Marco Polo lamb © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Since excessive disturbance is likely to adversely affect the breeding process of animals, the breeding center is not open to the public. Photo: A Siberian ibex © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

78 of the species are included in the Russian Red Data Book and in the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Photo: A meerkat © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Kiangs at the Moscow Zoo's Center for Rare Animal Species Reproduction © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

160 species and over 1000 animals are kept at Moscow Zoo breeding center. Photo: A polar bear © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Moscow Zoo was allotted the territory of 200 hectares about 100 km away from Moscow, near the city of Volokolamsk. Photo: Takin, a goat-antelope found in the eastern Himalayas © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Moscow Zoo's Center for Rare Animal Species Reproduction was established in 1996 in order to provide for the zoo an opportunity to breed various, and predominantly rare species of animals. Photo: A Eurasian lynx © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Moscow Zoo's Center for Rare Animal Species Reproduction was established in 1996 in order to provide for the zoo an opportunity to breed various, and predominantly rare species of animals. Photo: A Eurasian lynx

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Moscow Zoo was allotted the territory of 200 hectares about 100 km away from Moscow, near the city of Volokolamsk. Photo: Takin, a goat-antelope found in the eastern Himalayas

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

160 species and over 1000 animals are kept at Moscow Zoo breeding center. Photo: A polar bear

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Kiangs at the Moscow Zoo's Center for Rare Animal Species Reproduction

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

78 of the species are included in the Russian Red Data Book and in the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Photo: A meerkat

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Since excessive disturbance is likely to adversely affect the breeding process of animals, the breeding center is not open to the public. Photo: A Siberian ibex

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

The first inhabitants of the breeding center were birds of prey and waterfowl. Photo: A Marco Polo lamb

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

A fossa at Moscow Zoo's breeding center

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

An interesting group of animals that are kept at the breeding center are carnivorous mammals. Photo: An Amur leopard

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

These include such endangered species as Amur leopard, Pallas' cat, Cheetah, Amur tiger, Dhole, Wolverine, and Yellow-throated Marten. Photo: A snow leopard

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

For the ungulates that are kept at the breeding center the environment is almost ideal. Photo: A bharal, or Himalayan blue sheep

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

The breeding center is growing, and its collection is expanding constantly. Photo: Vicugnas at the Moscow Zoo's Center for Rare Animal Species Reproduction

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS