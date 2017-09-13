Second Russia-China Media Dialogue forum opens in Russia’s Far East

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, September 13. /TASS/. The second symposium, headlined Russian-Chinese Media Dialogue, opened in the Russian Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reported from the opening ceremony.

Participants of the forum, organized by Russia’s TASS, China’s Global Times (Huanqiu Shibao, under the auspices of the People's Daily newspaper) and the Amur Region administration, will discuss prospects for media cooperation between the two neighbors.

"Media plays a colossal role in the modern world. For two huge countries like Russia and China, exchange of media experience is important for cultural, scientific and economic exchange. Understanding between the media will lead to understanding between the peoples," TASS Deputy Director General Alexander Kopnov told reporters.

Global Times Chief Editor Hu Xijin said: "We receive information about Russia mostly from the Western media, it would be interesting to get it directly from Russia. That’s why it is important to develop cooperation among media outlets of our states."

The event will continue until September 15.