Top Russian and Chinese officials launch joint cartoon project

Society & Culture
September 12, 17:18 UTC+3 GUANGZHOU

The first series will be ready next year

© riki-group.ru

GUANGZHOU, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets and her Chinese counterpart Liu Yandong officially launched a Russian-Chinese animated film project dubbed "Krosh and Panda" on Tuesday. The ceremony took place as part of the 18th Russian-Chinese committee meeting on humanitarian cooperation in Guangzhou.

Read also

Russia expects over 1.5 million Chinese tourists in 2017

"I’m sure that this new project will be to the liking of Russian and Chinese kids and help you make many new friends," Golodets said.

"This animated cartoon is for our friendship for many years to come. I’d like to wish this remarkable project all the best success and assure everybody on behalf of the Russian government that we’ll do our very best to proliferate such projects," the deputy prime minister added.

China’s deputy prime minister felt confident that this joint Russian-Chinese cartoon will be to young viewers’ tastes from both countries. "This cartoon will be the first joint one," she noted.

The first series will be ready next year. According to plans, 52 series will be filmed and its production will have been completed by summer 2019.

