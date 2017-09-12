Back to Main page
Russia expects over 1.5 million Chinese tourists in 2017

Business & Economy
September 12, 16:40 UTC+3 BEIJING

Roughly 1.3 million Chinese visited Russia last year

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

BEIJING, September 12. /TASS/. At least 1.54 million Chinese citizens will visit Russia, which beats last year’s figures by 20%, Chairman of Community Council of Federal Tourism Agency Ivan Vvedenskiy told TASS.

Read also

Putin points out tourist exchanges between Russia and China grew by one-third

"We’re glad to see this increase in the flow of Chinese tourists. This increase will be more modest than last year’s but good growth rates will remain. I think that the flow will have grown by 20% by the end of the year," he said.

The agency’s source noted that the 20% surge in the tourist flow is a "substantial increase." "This is quite a number. When several thousand or tens of thousands of people arrive from various countries, a 20-30% rise isn’t such a big deal. But when more than a million people arrive and the growth continues, this is huge." Vvedenskiy emphasized.

Roughly 1.3 million Chinese visited Russia last year. When compared to 2015, that rate increased by 40%.

