Russia expects over 1.5 million Chinese tourists in 2017

BEIJING, September 12. /TASS/. At least 1.54 million Chinese citizens will visit Russia, which beats last year’s figures by 20%, Chairman of Community Council of Federal Tourism Agency Ivan Vvedenskiy told TASS.

"We’re glad to see this increase in the flow of Chinese tourists. This increase will be more modest than last year’s but good growth rates will remain. I think that the flow will have grown by 20% by the end of the year," he said.

The agency’s source noted that the 20% surge in the tourist flow is a "substantial increase." "This is quite a number. When several thousand or tens of thousands of people arrive from various countries, a 20-30% rise isn’t such a big deal. But when more than a million people arrive and the growth continues, this is huge." Vvedenskiy emphasized.

Roughly 1.3 million Chinese visited Russia last year. When compared to 2015, that rate increased by 40%.