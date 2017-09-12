Back to Main page
Man gets life sentence for killing nine in Russia’s Tver region

Society & Culture
September 12, 18:40 UTC+3

On June 4, Sergey Yegorov shot nine people dead in the village of Redkino in the Tver Region, central Russia

Sergey Yegorov

Sergey Yegorov

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

TVER, September 12. /TASS/. The Tver Regional Court on Tuesday sentenced Sergey Yegorov who killed nine people in early June to life imprisonment.

"The court has decided that he should be given a life sentence," the judge said.

The court also obliged Yegorov to pay 10 mln rubles (over $175,000) in moral damages to the families of the victims.

On June 4, Yegorov shot nine people dead in the village of Redkino in the Tver Region, central Russia.

During the hearings Yegorov asked the court to sentence him to capital punishment that is currently under a moratorium in Russia.

