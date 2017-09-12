Man gets life sentence for killing nine in Russia’s Tver region

Moscow envoy says talks with US counterpart not without disputes on issues like INFRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 18:59
TVER, September 12. /TASS/. The Tver Regional Court on Tuesday sentenced Sergey Yegorov who killed nine people in early June to life imprisonment.
"The court has decided that he should be given a life sentence," the judge said.
The court also obliged Yegorov to pay 10 mln rubles (over $175,000) in moral damages to the families of the victims.
On June 4, Yegorov shot nine people dead in the village of Redkino in the Tver Region, central Russia.
During the hearings Yegorov asked the court to sentence him to capital punishment that is currently under a moratorium in Russia.