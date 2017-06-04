Investigation begins into murder of eight people in central Russia

Putin's annual televised Q&A session due on June 15Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 04, 8:51
MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia's Investigative Committee opened criminal proceedings on murder of eight people in a conflict in central Russia's Tver region, the authority's representative Svetland Petrenko said on Sunday.
"The investigative authorities in the Tver region opened criminal proceedings on the murder of eight people: two women and six men," she said.
The investigators have information that the mass murder happened during a meeting of people living in one settlement. After a conflict between the participants, a man took a gun from home and fired on his insulters and witnesses, she added.
"The shooter was detained," she said.
A group of investigators and criminal experts is on the way to the site.