Killer of nine who gunned down guests claimed he wanted to ‘scare them’

Society & Culture
June 05, 12:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to investigators, the suspect is to undergo a forensic psychiatric examination

A house in the village of Redkino, Tver Region, where nine people were found dead

A house in the village of Redkino, Tver Region, where nine people were found dead

© Tver Region Branch of the Russian Investigative Committee/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/.Sergey Yegorov, who shot nine people dead in the village of Redkino, Tver Region, said he initially wanted to just scare his ‘abusers’ and make them apologize, Russian Investigative Committee’s Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"Investigators discovered that on the evening of June 3 Yegorov had come to visit an acquaintance, his wife and their guests upon their invitation. During the party, the suspect got into an alcohol-fueled argument with some of the guests, after which the men forced him off the premises, threatening to kill him if he ever showed up again," the committee’s spokeswoman said.

Intending to frighten those who chased him away, the suspect went home, took a Saiga rifle and bullets and then returned to his acquaintance’s house and demanded the thoe who insulted him apologize. In response, a few of the men approached him with threats.

Mikhail Popkov

Siberian ex-cop turned sadistic ‘werewolf’ serial killer charged with another 60 murders

"Seeking to scare them, Yegorov fired in their direction. Under the influence of alcohol, the suspect fired at all participants of the party," Petrenko said.

Yegorov was arrested by a policeman who was called by the sole survivor of the mass murder, a 21-year-old woman. According to Petrenko, Yegorov "is to undergo a forensic psychiatric examination."

The suspect is now in custody. "Investigators and forensic specialists from the Russian Investigative Committee’s central office and Tver Region Investigative Committee’s criminal investigation division have wrapped up the crime scene investigation using advanced forensic techniques, interrogated the suspect and the witnesses and are presently examining all the evidence collected," the committee’s spokeswoman said.

The authorities are establishing facts and collecting proof to conclude the investigation as soon as possible and submit the case to the court.

 

Topics
Crime
