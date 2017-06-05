Lavrov believes NATO buildup destabilizes EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 12:40
Killer of nine who gunned down guests claimed he wanted to ‘scare them’Society & Culture June 05, 12:15
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jetsMilitary & Defense June 05, 12:06
Woman killed, child wounded in Donbass — Donetsk News AgencyWorld June 05, 10:08
Russia to upgrade Su-35C fighterMilitary & Defense June 05, 8:34
Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with QatarWorld June 05, 7:48
Putin recommends US not to teach Russia how to liveRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 5:12
Putin notes parallels between Kennedy assassination and Russia’s alleged ‘meddling’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 3:49
London police arrest 12 peopleWorld June 04, 17:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/.Sergey Yegorov, who shot nine people dead in the village of Redkino, Tver Region, said he initially wanted to just scare his ‘abusers’ and make them apologize, Russian Investigative Committee’s Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.
"Investigators discovered that on the evening of June 3 Yegorov had come to visit an acquaintance, his wife and their guests upon their invitation. During the party, the suspect got into an alcohol-fueled argument with some of the guests, after which the men forced him off the premises, threatening to kill him if he ever showed up again," the committee’s spokeswoman said.
Intending to frighten those who chased him away, the suspect went home, took a Saiga rifle and bullets and then returned to his acquaintance’s house and demanded the thoe who insulted him apologize. In response, a few of the men approached him with threats.
"Seeking to scare them, Yegorov fired in their direction. Under the influence of alcohol, the suspect fired at all participants of the party," Petrenko said.
Yegorov was arrested by a policeman who was called by the sole survivor of the mass murder, a 21-year-old woman. According to Petrenko, Yegorov "is to undergo a forensic psychiatric examination."
The suspect is now in custody. "Investigators and forensic specialists from the Russian Investigative Committee’s central office and Tver Region Investigative Committee’s criminal investigation division have wrapped up the crime scene investigation using advanced forensic techniques, interrogated the suspect and the witnesses and are presently examining all the evidence collected," the committee’s spokeswoman said.
The authorities are establishing facts and collecting proof to conclude the investigation as soon as possible and submit the case to the court.