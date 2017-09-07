Court arrests teenage student who opened fire in school in Moscow region

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has arrested a ninth-grader, who opened fire in a school in the town of Ivanteyevka, Moscow region, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"The court believes that the investigators’ request should be upheld, the suspect should be arrested for one month and 30 days, until November 5," Judge Yelena Lenskaya said.

The teenage student’s defense team had requested that their client be taken under house arrest. Defense attorney Viktor Zaprudsky said that his client "repents for what he did and asks those injured for forgiveness." Besides, the teenager’s parents have expressed readiness to defray the cost of their medical treatment and make payments in compensation for moral damage.

In accordance with law, the court hearing took place behind closed doors as the suspect has not yet reached 16 years of age.

School shooting

On September 4, a 15-year-old ninth-grader threw smoke bombs into a classroom and opened fire from an air gun in one of the schools in the Ivanteyevka town. He attacked a teacher with a kitchen axe causing three of his fellow students to jump out the window for fear. As a result, the four suffered wounds in the incident. The attacker was detained by police.

A police source said the student had been preparing for the attack for a long time. He particularly posted photos of himself holding weapons on social media. In April, the teenager posted comments on the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, saying that this incident gave him suicidal thoughts.

A criminal case has been initiated in accordance with Articles 30.3 and 105.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempted murder) and 213.3 (hooliganism).