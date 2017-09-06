Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Teenager who attacked teacher in school near Moscow got gun as gift from parents

Society & Culture
September 06, 14:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A student, born in 2002, threw smoke bombs in a classroom and opened fire from an air gun

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Teenager who opened fire at his teacher in a school near Moscow on Tuesday had received the weapon as a gift from his parents, children’s rights commissioner in the Moscow region said.

Read also

Teenager in custody for Moscow suburban school shooting that left 4 wounded

"According to our information, they (parents) gave him the weapon as a gift themselves," Ksenia Mishonova said at the meeting with Russian Children’s Ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova.

The commissioner gave no details on when the teenager had received the present.

On Tuesday, the 15-year-old ninth-grader of a school in the Ivanteyevka township attacked a computer science teacher and started blowing up homemade firecrackers and then opened fire from an air gun.

A law enforcement source said the teenager attacked the woman after she took him out from the class over his appearance. As a result of the incident, the teacher and three other teenagers, who jumped from the window, were injured. The attacker has been detained by police, who opened criminal cases into hooliganism and negligence.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
2
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
3
Germany backs initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass
4
Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North Korea
5
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
6
Expert believes UN mission will fail without Kiev’s direct contacts with Donbass republics
7
South Korean export to Russia up 61% in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама