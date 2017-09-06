Teenager who attacked teacher in school near Moscow got gun as gift from parents

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Teenager who opened fire at his teacher in a school near Moscow on Tuesday had received the weapon as a gift from his parents, children’s rights commissioner in the Moscow region said.

"According to our information, they (parents) gave him the weapon as a gift themselves," Ksenia Mishonova said at the meeting with Russian Children’s Ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova.

The commissioner gave no details on when the teenager had received the present.

On Tuesday, the 15-year-old ninth-grader of a school in the Ivanteyevka township attacked a computer science teacher and started blowing up homemade firecrackers and then opened fire from an air gun.

A law enforcement source said the teenager attacked the woman after she took him out from the class over his appearance. As a result of the incident, the teacher and three other teenagers, who jumped from the window, were injured. The attacker has been detained by police, who opened criminal cases into hooliganism and negligence.