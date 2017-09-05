Four wounded after teenager opens fire in Moscow suburban school

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Four people were hospitalized after a teenager opened fire in a school in Ivanteyevka, in the Moscow region, and threw smoke bombs, the Interior Ministry’s main department told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, today in one of schools in the Ivanteyevka village, in the Moscow region, a student, born in 2002, threw smoke bombs in a classroom and opened fire from an air gun. Four people have been hospitalized," the spokesman said.