Court upholds fine imposed on Russian opposition leader

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow’s City Court has upheld a fine of 300,000 rubles ($5,184) imposed on opposition leader Alexei Navalny over his repeat violation of the rally organization rules, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The ruling made by Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court should remain in place as the defense team’s appeal is rejected," the judge said.

On August 3, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court found Navalny guilty in accordance with article 20.2.8. of the Russian Administrative Code (repeat violation of the established rules for organizing rallies, marches and protests), sentencing him to a fine of 300,00 rubles.

Nikolai Lyaskin, head of Navalny’s Moscow office, was also found guilty and sentenced to a fine of 250,000 ($4,318). Leonid Volkov, a member of the Navalny-led Anti-Corruption Foundation, was sentenced to a fine of 300,000. The two also filed appeals against the court’s decision but the Moscow City Court rejected Volkov’s appeal.

According to police protocol, Navanly, Lyaskin and Volkov called on people for participating in unauthorized protests and released a video address to organize an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 8 and 9.