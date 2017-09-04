Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court upholds fine imposed on Russian opposition leader

Society & Culture
September 04, 17:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Alexei Navalny was found guilty of a repeat violation of regulations for organizing public rallies and meetings

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow’s City Court has upheld a fine of 300,000 rubles ($5,184) imposed on opposition leader Alexei Navalny over his repeat violation of the rally organization rules, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Read also
Alexey Navalny

Navalny appeals $5,000 fine for repeated violation of rally organization rules

"The ruling made by Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court should remain in place as the defense team’s appeal is rejected," the judge said.

On August 3, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court found Navalny guilty in accordance with article 20.2.8. of the Russian Administrative Code (repeat violation of the established rules for organizing rallies, marches and protests), sentencing him to a fine of 300,00 rubles.

Nikolai Lyaskin, head of Navalny’s Moscow office, was also found guilty and sentenced to a fine of 250,000 ($4,318). Leonid Volkov, a member of the Navalny-led Anti-Corruption Foundation, was sentenced to a fine of 300,000. The two also filed appeals against the court’s decision but the Moscow City Court rejected Volkov’s appeal.

According to police protocol, Navanly, Lyaskin and Volkov called on people for participating in unauthorized protests and released a video address to organize an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 8 and 9.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
2
Russian warplanes perform over 80 sorties to back Syrian army’s offensive in Deir ez-Zor
3
Russian security chief arrives in Seoul
4
Russia, South Korea discuss North Korean crisis
5
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry
6
War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expert
7
Russian, Egyptian presidents condemn violence in Myanmar — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама