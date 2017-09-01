Back to Main page
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid al-Adha holiday

Society & Culture
September 01, 10:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The holiday marks the end of annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian Muslims on the Eid al-Adha holiday, the Kremlin press service said.

"This holiday, which marks the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, preserves unique traditions that span centuries and remind people about their deep spiritual roots and links between generations, which is the basis for the creative and unifying power of the Russian Muslim community," the Russian leader said in his congratulatory message.

"The unity of the Ummah has always been providing a solid foundation for facilitating inter-ethnic and inter-religious dialogue, as well as for solving pressing tasks concerning the country’s development," Putin added.

"It is nice to see this huge potential being used while implementing important educational and cultural projects for peace and harmony in society," Putin said.

Topics
Religion
Persons
Vladimir Putin
