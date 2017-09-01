Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid al-Adha holiday

Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter upRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 11:33
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid al-Adha holidaySociety & Culture September 01, 10:54
Lavrov emphasizes Russia seeks meaningful dialogue, not quarrels with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 10:44
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of AdenMilitary & Defense September 01, 10:23
White House: Decision to close Russian diplomatic facilities in US made by TrumpWorld September 01, 9:41
Chief editor of Russian weekly newspaper denied entry to MoldovaWorld September 01, 9:25
Closure of Russian consulate in San Francisco may complicate citizen-to-citizen diplomacyWorld September 01, 9:21
Japan calls on China and Russia to realize importance of new sanctions on North KoreaWorld September 01, 8:36
Police and security personnel to be deployed in Russian schools on Knowledge DaySociety & Culture September 01, 8:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian Muslims on the Eid al-Adha holiday, the Kremlin press service said.
"This holiday, which marks the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, preserves unique traditions that span centuries and remind people about their deep spiritual roots and links between generations, which is the basis for the creative and unifying power of the Russian Muslim community," the Russian leader said in his congratulatory message.
"The unity of the Ummah has always been providing a solid foundation for facilitating inter-ethnic and inter-religious dialogue, as well as for solving pressing tasks concerning the country’s development," Putin added.
"It is nice to see this huge potential being used while implementing important educational and cultural projects for peace and harmony in society," Putin said.