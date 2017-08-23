Putin notes special role of Russian arts festival in Cannes

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to the participants in and organizers and guests of the 20th festival of Russian arts in Cannes, France.

"The Russian arts festival holds a special place in bilateral cultural exchanges. Over years tens of thousands of guests and residents of that French city have received a unique opportunity to see talented musical companies, folk groups and entertainers from different regions of Russia and get a glimpse of our rich historical, spiritual and artistic heritage," says the message published on the Kremlin’s website.

Putin pointed to the deep historical roots of multi-faceted cooperation between Russia and France.

"A pro-active, fruitful dialogue between our great cultures, which have shared noble spiritual and humanistic ideals over many centuries is one of the meaningful and dynamically developing areas of such cooperation," he said.

Putin is certain that the current festival will rise to the expectations of the most demanding audience and prove a bright and unforgettable holiday for all. He wished the participants success in implementing their plans and good impressions.

The 20th festival of Russian art is being held in Cannes, France, on August 23-27. The organizers of this major Russian project in France are Russia’s Culture Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Center of Film Festivals and International Programs, Russian Academy of Fine Arts, the Republic of Mari El, the Cannes Mayor’s Office and the Palace of Festivals and Congresses.