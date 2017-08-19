Putin, Medvedev emphasize need to restore cultural facilities in Crimea

Olympic diving champion Zakharov to carry Russia’s flag at opening ceremony of UniversiadeSport August 19, 4:11
SEVASTOPOL, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting with scientists and public figures in the Crimean city of Sevastopol emphasized the need to step up the work to restore cultural facilities in the region.
"We understand perfectly well that Crimea and Sevastopol have not been receiving enough financial support for decades," Medvedev said at the meeting. "Our goal is to focus on restoring cultural facilities in Sevastopol, and Crimea in general, in order to ensure that they are at the same level with such facilities in other Russian regions," he added.
The prime minister also pointed out that "the budget is rather a complicated thing, the government never has much money." "But taking into account the historical decision concerning Crimea’s reunification with Russia and in accordance with the president’s instructions, we will try to assess the issues that have been pointed out in order to provide financing to the programs [aimed at supporting Crimea and Sevastopol]," Medvedev said. Besides, in his words, significant amounts of money are planned to be allocated in accordance with the program dubbed Russian Culture.
Putin, in turn, thanked participants in the meeting for their years-long fruitful activities. He admitted that since financial support had not been enough, it was impossible "to do a lot within a year or two, or even three." "However, together we will do it," the president said.
Putin added that finding solutions to many problems mentioned at the meeting "requires much time, but it still needs to be done." "The work has been underway, but we would like to step it up, provided that does not lower the quality of work," he said.