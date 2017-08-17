Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow Zoo welcomes pygmy hippopotamus Olivia

Society & Culture
August 17, 12:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Pygmy hippopotamuses are native to Africa and can be found in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Cote d’Ivoire

Share
1 pages in this article
Pygmy hippopotamus with a calf

Pygmy hippopotamus with a calf

© AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. A hippopotamus has arrived in the Moscow Zoo for the first time in 40 years. Visitors will have a chance to see the three-year-old female pygmy hippo named Olivia starting from August 18 in the African Animals pavilion, Moscow’s administration said on its website.

Read also

Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species

"The three-year-old female weighs 200 kg and stands 75 cm high at the shoulder. The exotic animal was delivered to Moscow from small Swedish zoo Eskilstuna a few weeks ago," the report says.

Adult pygmy hippos reach 80cm high at the shoulder, are two meters in length and weigh about 250kg. The average lifespan is 35 years. Pygmy hippopotamuses are native to Africa and can be found in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Cote d’Ivoire.

Hyppos lived in Moscow’s zoo in the 20th century. The first two animals arrived there in the 1930s and in 1943 a baby hippo was born, which was the first time in the Moscow Zoo’s history and a rare case worldwide. The animals lived in the zoo until the 1980s, and in 1985 the hippo pavilion was replaced with the Pinniped Point exhibit.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
13
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
2
Russia’s new MC-21 airliner to climb to 11km altitude in flight tests
3
Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker sets Arctic speed record
4
Press review: Russia boosts military potential and Donbass awaits crucial meeting
5
Senior official says Russian space launches must be cheaper than American ones
6
Poll shows number of Poles seeing Russia as threat decreases by half
7
Key facts about Turkish Stream project
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама