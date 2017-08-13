Russia’s embassy checking reports about death of Russian national in car crash in Bulgaria

SOFIA, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Sofia is verifying reports about the death of a Russian woman and her three-year child in a road accident in Bulgaria, Alexei Ushakov, head of the embassy’s consular department, told TASS on Sunday.

"We have received information about a road accident and the death of a Russian woman and her three-year child. We are checking it," he said.

According to BTV, the crash involving two cars occurred on Sunday afternoon near the settlement of Mikre on the Sofia-Varna highway. Two relatives of the crash victims - an elderly man and a five-year child were reportedly taken to hospital. Three Bulgarian citizens - two women and a child - were also hurt in the accident.