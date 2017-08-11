Rare South American cats jaguarundi find home at Yekaterinburg’s Zoo

Rare South American cats jaguarundi find home at Yekaterinburg’s ZooSociety & Culture August 11, 21:31
Border guards to confiscate Saakashvili’s passport if he tries to enter UkraineWorld August 11, 20:35
Russia’s Lysenko, Ivanyuk through to high jump final at 2017 IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 11, 20:07
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North KoreaSociety & Culture August 11, 19:09
Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expertRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 11, 18:47
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firmScience & Space August 11, 18:41
German chancellor says no military solution to North Korean issueWorld August 11, 18:40
More than 400 planes and helicopters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017Military & Defense August 11, 18:31
Russia’s Energiya space corporation picked as chief developer of Soyuz-5 carrier rocketScience & Space August 11, 18:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
YEKATERINBURG, August 11. /TASS/. The Zoo in Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg, one of the few in the world, can now boast of having a pair of rare cat-like animals, jaguarundi.
The Zoo’s press service said on Friday the animals had been brought from the Novosibirsk Zoo. "We have never had such animals. In Russia, they can be seen only in Moscow’s and Novosibirsk’s Zoo, and in the world - in the Czech Republic’s Brno and Prague," the press service said.
"They are very smart and quiet animals and pay no attention to the Zoo attendants. So far, the cats are separated by a fence, but can see each other through it. They will be coupled as soon as they feel at home," the press service said.
According to the Zoo attendants, the exotic cats’ diet includes meat, figs, bananas, dates, grapes and pears.
Native to Central and South America, the jaguarundi is a small wild cat, a little bigger than a house cat, with a slender, elongated body, short legs, a long tail and a small flattened head with short rounded ears. It is a very vocal cat with as many as 13 separate vocalizations. It is a good climber and swimmer. It has been listed as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List since 2002.