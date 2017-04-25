Teen bitten by pet lion strolling in Russia’s Volga region

SARATOV, April 25. /TASS/. A 15-year old boy was hospitalized after a lion attack in the town of Engels in the Volga region of Saratov, a local health official said on Tuesday.

"The boy’s life is out of danger. His injuries have been treated and he was taken home by his parents," the official said.

Police said the pet lion, who bit the boy, was often spotted by local residents walking with his owner, a young girl, who can be legally accountable for the incident. As a result, an investigation has been launched.

