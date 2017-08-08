Poll shows Trump’s approval rating sinks to lowest level

NEW YORK, August 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s popular approval rating has sunk to the lowest level since he took office, a recent opinion poll showed.

According to the results of the poll, conducted for CNN by an independent research company SSRS, 38% of respondents approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president - down from 44% in April and 45% in March. At the same time, the number of those who disapprove of Trump’s presidential activities has reached 56%. The majority of those who support Trump are Republicans, while most of his critics are supporters of the Democratic Party.

When asked if they considered Trump to be honest and trustworthy, only 36% of those surveyed answered in the affirmative, while 60% gave a negative answer. Besides, 35% of respondents said they approved of the way Donald Trump was handling foreign affairs, while 61% said they did not.

In response to a question whether they trust the things they hear in official communications from the White House, 24% said they trusted almost all or most of it, 43% said they trusted just some of it, while 30% of those polled stressed they trusted nothing at all.

The poll involving 1,018 respondents was conducted on August 3-6. The margin of error is 3.6% at the 95% confidence level, SSRS said.