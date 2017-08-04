Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin goes quadricycling, rafting, and spearfishing on two-day Siberian adventure vacation

Society & Culture
August 04, 16:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This is not the first time Vladimir Putin has visited this part of the country for rest and recreation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolskiy/TASS, archive

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has briefed the media on how Vladimir Putin spent his short vacation in southern Siberia earlier this week. According to the Kremlin official, the Russian head of state hiked in a dense Siberian forest, went fishing on a cascade of mountain lakes and spent two hours in a diving suit underwater chasing an evasive pike.

More news

Spokesman keeps quiet about Putin’s catch made during fishing trip, promises details soon

Putin to make fishing stop in Siberia on his way to Russia’s Far East

Putin describes his biggest catch when fishing

Putin descends into ice cave's depths during Arctic tour

"On August 1-3, on his way to Blagoveshchensk, Putin made a near two-day stop in Tyva, in southern Siberia, to camp in a dense forest, fish on a cascade of mountain lakes, hunt fish underwater, sunbathe, hike, and go quadricycling in the mountains," Peskov said.

On this brief journey he was accompanied by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, head of the Republic of Khakassia Viktor Zimin and head of Tyva Sholban Kara-ool.

Peskov said "this is not the first time Putin has visited this part of the country for rest and recreation, but he always has his eye on new places to visit, just like this time."

"The climate there is harsh, strongly continental," Peskov noted. "In sunny weather, the air warms up quickly and becomes hot enough to take sun baths. Towards the evening it promptly gets cold. Air temperatures may drop to just five degrees above freezing, so warm clothes have to be kept handy." The temperature of water in the lakes seldom goes above 17 degrees Celsius, but "it did not hold back the president from taking a swim."

Gallery
20 photo
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

On the edge of Eurasia: Far Eastern lighthouses

While on vacation, Peskov said, Putin at a certain point put on a diving suit, took a mask and breathing tube and went spearfishing.

"He had a GoPro camera planted on his mask. He filmed some unique footage while hunting a pike. This video content, alongside other videos and photos, including some wonderful images taken from a quadricopter will soon be made available to all," Peskov said. On Monday, August 7, the content will be released first to TV channels and a little later on the same day published unedited on the Kremlin’s website.

As he narrated the details of Putin’s spearfishing adventure, Peskov said Putin had a great time. "He chased a pike for two hours before he eventually hitting it," Peskov said. "It was very brief, but very eventful trip.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin mum on US jury’s probe into alleged Russian role in 2016 presidential election
2
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
3
Putin goes quadricycling, rafting, and spearfishing on two-day Siberian adventure vacation
4
Press review: US Congress may tear up INF treaty and Moscow plays peacemaker in Libya
5
Russian servicemen clinch first victory at Army Games
6
Russia, China to sign cooperation deal on Moon exploration
7
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама