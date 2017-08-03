Spokesman keeps quiet about Putin’s catch made during fishing trip, promises details soon

NOVOBUREISKY VILLAGE /Amur Region/, August 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir’s fishing trip in Siberia on Wednesday was a success, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said without disclosing any details for now.

"He managed [to catch fish]," he told the media. "We will provide detailed information and pictures within days."

Peskov kept quiet when asked if Putin had managed to beat his own record, set when he caught a 21-kilogram pike. "It was even more interesting than before! We will tell you about that," Peskov added.

President and his fishing trips

Putin has made quite a few several fishing trips by now. In July 2013 he spent a brief holiday in Tyva and Khakassia, on Lake Tokpak-Hol. Peskov said it was an absolutely intact wildlife area and local bodies of water were literally crawling with fish.

"Even the ranger who kept Putin company said he had never seen anything like that when Putin caught a 21-kilogram pike. It took him more than three minutes to bring it to the bank," Peskov said.

Putin himself explained the pike was so big because the fishing place was far away from civilization. At a meeting with participants in the youth forum Seliger-2013 he said some doubted the fish was really that big. He confirmed the pike was huge. "It’s because the nearest village or road there is 300 kilometers away."

On the Kremlin’s official website there are photos showing Putin fishing in the company of the then President Dmitry Medvedev in the Astrakhan Region in August 2011. Putin and Medvedev then made a boating trip on the Volga, went fishing and explored the river’s underwater resources to have taken several pictures with special photo cameras.

A number of other high-ranking personalities and celebrities were Putin’s fishing companions. In 2007 he fished in Tyva together with Prince Albert II, of Monaco, and in 2001, in St. Petersburg in the company of French President Jacques Chirac. He also chanced to throw a fishing line several times at localities outside Russia. In July 2007 he went fishing with the then US President George W. Bush and his father, 41st US President George H. W. Bush near Walker’s Point - the Bush family’s compound in Maine.