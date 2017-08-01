Putin will stop in Siberia for fishing on his way to Far East

NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over BalticMilitary & Defense August 01, 21:19
New Russia’s permanent representative to UN tells of his first meeting with US counterpartRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 01, 21:02
Putin will stop in Siberia for fishing on his way to Far EastSociety & Culture August 01, 20:45
Diplomat comments on US diplomatic staff cuts and possible delays in issuing visasRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 01, 20:19
US diplomatic mission assesses impact of staff cutsWorld August 01, 19:37
Alrosa plans to sell most expensive diamond ever cut in Russia in fallBusiness & Economy August 01, 18:58
Russian diplomat slams US sanctions on Moscow, Tehran as unlawfulRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 01, 18:22
Aviadarts flight competition kicks off in China on August 5Military & Defense August 01, 17:54
Scientists uncover iron compounds in Earth's interior possibly linked to diamond formationScience & Space August 01, 17:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has set off for the Far East in late afternoon on Tuesday to attend a number of events in the Amur Region on August 3, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.
"Then, on August 4, the president will be working in Buryatia," Peskov said.
"On his way to the Far East, the president decided to make a short stop in southern Siberia tomorrow, where he plans to go fishing," the spokesman noted.