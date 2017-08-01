Back to Main page
Putin will stop in Siberia for fishing on his way to Far East

Society & Culture
August 01, 20:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On his way to the Far East, the president decided to make a short stop in southern Siberia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentiev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has set off for the Far East in late afternoon on Tuesday to attend a number of events in the Amur Region on August 3, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Then, on August 4, the president will be working in Buryatia," Peskov said.

"On his way to the Far East, the president decided to make a short stop in southern Siberia tomorrow, where he plans to go fishing," the spokesman noted.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
