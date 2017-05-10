Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi

Sport
May 10, 17:31 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Night Hockey League was founded at Putin’s initiative several years ago

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_945275.stepNow *12 +1}} - 4 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_945275.sliderLength-1}}
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Tula Region Governor Alexei Dyumin, World Legends Hockey League President Pavel Bure, Russian State Duma member Viacheslav Fetisov, Night Hockey League President Alexander Yakushev and Soviet goaltender Vladimir Myshkin
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS
Editors choice
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, southwestern France, April 12, 2017
France's first lady Brigitte Macron May 10, 17:57
Around eight million people take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow May 10, 16:36
Colonel general Oleg Salyukov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces, and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu review the troops during a Victory Day military parade in Moscow's Red Square
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures May 09, 14:20
Russian honor guard soldiers warm up prior a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 3
This week in photos: Merkel in Sochi, the Met Gala 2017 and Star Wars in Moscow metro May 05, 19:14
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team rehearse an air show at the Kubinka air base ahead of a Victory Day military parade held in Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 72nd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show May 04, 17:02
A view of the Swallow's Nest Castle, built on top of Aurora Cliff at Gaspra, a small spa town between Yalta and Alupka, in the Crimean Peninsula
Crimea's spectacular coast awaits summer vacationers May 02, 18:33
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_945275'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_945275'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Tula Region Governor Alexei Dyumin, World Legends Hockey League President Pavel Bure, Russian State Duma member Viacheslav Fetisov, Night Hockey League President Alexander Yakushev and Soviet goaltender Vladimir Myshkin
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

SOCHI, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took to the rink at Sochi’s Bolshoy Ice Dome to play a Night Hockey League match on Wednesday afternoon.

Putin’s teammates are Defense chief Sergey Shoigu, Olympic champs Vyacheslav Fetisov, Aleksey Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, Pavel Bure and others. The Tula Region’s governor Aleksey Dyumin is playing goalie. Putin is wearing his customary red hockey jersey, sporting number 11.

Read also

Putin hits ice at Night Hockey League match in Sochi

Playing for the opponents - the Night Hockey League’s combined team - are the owner of the Volga Group, Gennady Timchenko, Norilsk Nickel CEO Vladimir Potanin and co-owner of the SMP-Bank and member of its board of directors Roman Rottenberg.

The Night Hockey League was founded at Putin’s initiative several years ago. Ice hockey devotees started gathering at sports stadiums during their spare time, usually late in the evening (hence the league’s name) to play their favorite game just for pleasure. Renowned Soviet and Russian hockey stars joined the initiative to help arrange for regular competitions involving amateur teams across Russia in a national tournament.

The first Night Hockey League gala match took place in Moscow on May 7, 2012. Putin played then, too, just several hours after his presidential inauguration in the Kremlin.

Read also

Putin, French ski legend Jean-Claude Killy join ice hockey training session in Sochi

Putin plays hockey in Sochi on his 63rd birthday

Russia wins decisive victory over Germany at 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65

All Russian hockey team members in NHL want to go to Olympics — official

Russian ice hockey legend Vladimir Petrov passes away

The Russian hockey amazons

Ovechkin becomes first Russian in NHL to score 200 goals on power-play

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ice hockey
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Trump’s decision to sack FBI chief
2
Russia’s top diplomat to visit Washington for talks with US Secretary of State
3
Trump and Lavrov meet in Washington
4
Chinese expert says North Korea could conduct nuclear test in May
5
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
6
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
7
Around eight million people take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Реклама