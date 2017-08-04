Moscow mayor vows to launch city’s first open-air archaeology museum

Moscow mayor vows to launch city’s first open-air archaeology museumSociety & Culture August 04, 16:12
Putin goes quadricycling, rafting, and spearfishing on two-day Siberian adventure vacationSociety & Culture August 04, 16:09
Russian servicemen clinch first victory at Army GamesMilitary & Defense August 04, 16:05
133 workers rescued from flooded Yakutia mine — Emergencies MinistryWorld August 04, 15:20
Kremlin not ready to set its stance on division of jurisdiction treaty with TatarstanRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 15:15
Emergencies Ministry reinforces rescue group at flooded mine in RussiaWorld August 04, 15:04
Kremlin mum on US jury’s probe into alleged Russian role in 2016 presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 14:42
Russia to clash with Swiss football club in UEFA Champions League play-offSport August 04, 14:29
Kremlin shares Trump’s view of Russian-US relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 14:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has ordered to establish the first open-air archaeology museum on the Khokhlovskaya Square, Moscow, for residents and tourists, he said on Friday during an inspection of this square’s construction in Moscow’s Basmanny District under the "My Street" city improvement project.
Construction on the Khokhlovskaya Square was brought to a halt almost 10 years ago due to a unique archaeological discovery. A well preserved fragment of the White Town (Bely Gorod) wall, built almost 500 years ago, was discovered inside a pit. Moscow’s builders, historians and archaeologists considered that further work would compromise the ancient wall. Eventually, it turned out that it was technically impossible to move the archaeological finding beyond the construction site without damaging it, so the square was closed.
"Here we see the famous Khokhlovskaya Square. It was a rundown place, forsaken and flooded. An open-air archeology park is to open for the first time (on the square) where the capital’s residents and tourists will have a chance to admire old Moscow’s beauty," the mayor said.
Khokhlovskaya Square is the "pearl of Moscow," as parts of the White Town and its unique wall were dug up and discovered here, in addition to ancient artefacts, he said. According to Moscow’s authorities, a spacious amphitheater should appear on the site of the deserted construction pit. That part of the ancient White Town wall will become the square’s center of attraction.
Besides, there are plans in store to hold various cultural events after the square’s opening. "There is an amazingly open space here. About 10,000 artefacts were found under the ‘My Street’ program," Sobyanin noted.
"My Street" is the largest urban gentrification project in Moscow’s modern history. Since 2015, more than 100 streets have been reconstructed, and 89 city areas will be given a ‘facelift’ this year under the program.