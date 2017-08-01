Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mayor says over 5,000 low-rise housing blocks enrolled in Moscow’s renovation program

Society & Culture
August 01, 15:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The capital’s housing renovation program was unveiled in early 2017 when Vladimir Putin instructed Moscow Mayor Sobyanin to demolish Soviet-era apartment blocks to make way for new apartment buildings

Share
1 pages in this article
Soviet-era apartment blocks in Moscow

Soviet-era apartment blocks in Moscow

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Slightly more than 5,000 Soviet-era low-rise apartment blocks in Moscow have been incorporated into the so-called housing renovation program, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

"A total of 5,100 dwelling houses have been included in the renovation program. The list is available at the Moscow mayor’s official website www.mos.ru," he said at a city government meeting.

Read also

Mayor stresses most residents support Moscow’s renovation program

Meanwhile, Sobyanin’s deputy in charge of urban planning, Marat Khusnullin, told journalists plans are in the store to earmark about 200 billion rubles (3.33 billion US dollars) from the city budget to build houses to resettle inhabitants from the capital’s Khrushchev-era five-storey apartment house blocks built in the 1950s and 1960s under the then Soviet leader, Nikita Khrushchev, slated for demolition first.

The capital’s housing renovation program was unveiled in early 2017 when President Vladimir Putin instructed Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin to demolish Soviet-era five-story apartment blocks to make way for new apartment buildings. Plans are underway to clear some 25 million square meters of dwellings under the 10-to 15-year program.

A bill regulating the resettling procedures was submitted to the Russian State Duma (lower house) in early March and passed in third reading on June 14. On July 1, 2017, President Putin signed the amendments to the law on Moscow’s status as the capital city and thereby endorsed its housing renovation program.

Residents of such dwellings were offered to vote on the inclusion of their homes to the program from May 15 to June 15. More than two-thirds of votes were needed for a house to be included in the program. The initial list contained 4,546 houses that were slated to be demolished. More than 460 of them have opted out of the program.

Read also

Russia’s Federation Council adopts Moscow housing renovation bill

Kremlin: Too early to draw up nation-wide housing renovation program

Putin signs amendments to Moscow housing renovation bill

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow court killed
2
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
3
Kremlin concerned over expansion of alliances rather than neighbors’ relations with US
4
Polish ministry: Russia may take part in anniversary of revolt at Nazi death camp Sobibor
5
Senior diplomat says Russia and Iran coordinate steps to bolster security in Syria
6
German top envoy vows EU will resist ‘America Above All’ policy under sanctions pretext
7
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама